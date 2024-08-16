Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.36. 14,092,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,642. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

