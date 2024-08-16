Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Lowered to $164.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.33.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:H opened at $142.36 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $1,361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.