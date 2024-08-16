i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 15,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,146.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.