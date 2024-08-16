IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to $5.40 by Analysts at CIBC

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $4.90 to $5.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.7 %

IAG stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 885,697 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $10,972,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.