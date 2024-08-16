ICON Trading Down 9.2% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. ICON has a market cap of $125.15 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,013,109,168 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,013,103,135.2315108. The last known price of ICON is 0.12387632 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $2,655,377.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.