ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells $1,872,480.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.44. 314,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,157. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $159.50. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 52,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

