iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Down 13.7%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) fell 13.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01. 107,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 20,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.24 million, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.93.

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other. The Intimate Apparel segment designs, purchases, and distributes intimate apparel comprising a range of specialty bras, including patented reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products, as well as distributes a range of apparel accessories under the Coconut Grove Intimates trade name.

