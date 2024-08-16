IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 4,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 313,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064 in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.