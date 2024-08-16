iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.
iLearningEngines Stock Up 18.5 %
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at about $775,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About iLearningEngines
iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.
