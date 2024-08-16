Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMUX

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 54,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 254,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.