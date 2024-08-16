Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 33.5% in July

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 51,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Infobird Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:IFBD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 20,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,075. Infobird has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

