Insider Buying: Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Purchases $27,700.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASYS opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.47. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 210,339 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 675,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 69.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.