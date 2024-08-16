Insider Buying: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Buys 251,300 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 251,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,126,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,850,137.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupang alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. 6,792,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,833,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $18,850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.