Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires £153.32 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,833 ($48.94) per share, with a total value of £153.32 ($195.76).

Croda International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 3,892 ($49.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70. Croda International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,787 ($48.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,614 ($71.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,326.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,025.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,514.44.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 9,316.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRDA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.67) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($56.18) to GBX 4,200 ($53.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Stories

