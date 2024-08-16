Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £146.58 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,443 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £146.58 ($187.16).

Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar acquired 6 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.69) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($190.14).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,520.50 ($32.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,750.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,339.50 ($42.64). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,513.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,728.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 5,625.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.75) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.30) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($26.81) to GBX 2,400 ($30.64) in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.33) to GBX 3,640 ($46.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,008 ($38.41).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

