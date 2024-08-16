Insider Buying: Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Acquires C$19,200.00 in Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Navin Dyal acquired 10,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$493.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

