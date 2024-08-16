Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases 11 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor purchased 11 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,359 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($190.87).

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tim Lawlor acquired 11 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.91) per share, with a total value of £145.64 ($185.96).

On Monday, June 17th, Tim Lawlor bought 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,218 ($15.55) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($186.62).

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,344 ($17.16). 613,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,596. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,135.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 668 ($8.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,404 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,189.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

