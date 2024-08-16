Insider Buying: Vp plc (LON:VP) Insider Buys £20,002.51 in Stock

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) insider Keith Winstanley bought 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.51 ($25,539.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 684 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 617.27. Vp plc has a 1-year low of GBX 460 ($5.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 745 ($9.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £264.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5,153.85 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.35) per share. This is an increase from VP’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. VP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

