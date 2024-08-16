Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $32,176.22 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,164,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,005,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $133,634.58.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $95,059.14.

On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $213,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $232,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $92,300.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $61,109.22.

Forge Global Price Performance

FRGE opened at $1.32 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $238.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forge Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 321,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

