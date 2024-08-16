Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Sells 23,358 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $81,519.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 2.4 %

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.99 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $4,734,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 43,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

