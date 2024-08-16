Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Sells 23,358 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $81,519.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 2.4 %
Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.99 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on PBYI
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Puma Biotechnology
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.