Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) CEO Sells $5,735,791.76 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,506,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jure Sola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sanmina alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Jure Sola sold 1 shares of Sanmina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $69.00.

Sanmina Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $70.90 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.