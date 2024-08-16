Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,306,750.08 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.88.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40.

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after acquiring an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 375,275 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 279,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 874.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,127 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on S. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

