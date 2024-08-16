Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 9,512 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.39. 1,113,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,399. The firm has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $238.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.71.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 229.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 20.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 197.5% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.