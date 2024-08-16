Insider Selling: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,900.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.43. 1,355,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,116. The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.71. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.97.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.9959799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCP shares. CIBC raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Whitecap Resources

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.