Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Intapp Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intapp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 421.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

