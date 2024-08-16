Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $50.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 708,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

