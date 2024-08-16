Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $493-497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.65 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.590-0.630 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Intapp Trading Up 4.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.