Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.2 million-$118.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.7 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.590-0.630 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.11.

Get Intapp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INTA

Intapp Stock Up 4.4 %

Insider Activity

Intapp stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77.

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.