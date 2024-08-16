Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.76. 12,605,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 52,002,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 46.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $2,178,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 180.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 306,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

