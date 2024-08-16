Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $156.47. 827,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $157.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $6,334,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.