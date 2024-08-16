Internet Computer Price Reaches $6.96 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $6.96 or 0.00012007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $57.15 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00034886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,975,670 coins and its circulating supply is 468,887,061 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

