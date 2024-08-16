Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.61

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 378023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
