Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.61

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 378023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 767,101 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 282,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 896,186 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

