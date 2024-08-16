Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 296,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 103,153 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 238,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 438,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,037. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.