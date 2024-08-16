Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Progyny (PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2024 – Progyny had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Progyny was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/7/2024 – Progyny was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

8/7/2024 – Progyny had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Progyny was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2024 – Progyny had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

8/7/2024 – Progyny was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

8/7/2024 – Progyny had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Progyny is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 319,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,805. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Progyny by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,552 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after buying an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $1,156,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

