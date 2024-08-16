Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Progyny (PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/7/2024 – Progyny had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Progyny was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/7/2024 – Progyny was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.
- 8/7/2024 – Progyny had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Progyny was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/7/2024 – Progyny had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.
- 8/7/2024 – Progyny was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.
- 8/7/2024 – Progyny had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Progyny is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Progyny Price Performance
Shares of PGNY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 319,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,805. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Progyny by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,552 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after buying an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $1,156,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
