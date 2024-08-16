Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,256 call options on the company. This is an increase of 147% compared to the average daily volume of 1,722 call options.

EBS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 6,964,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $520.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

