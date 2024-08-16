iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDEV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,531. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

