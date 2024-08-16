iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $556.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,070. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.33. The company has a market cap of $479.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

