iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 280,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 725,938 shares.The stock last traded at $26.93 and had previously closed at $26.91.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after buying an additional 921,570 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 496,455 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $12,111,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,077,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,097,000 after purchasing an additional 432,656 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

