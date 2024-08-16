iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 280,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 725,938 shares.The stock last traded at $26.93 and had previously closed at $26.91.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.