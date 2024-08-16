iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.87

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.87 and last traded at $96.87, with a volume of 22265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.70.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

