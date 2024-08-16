iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $94.63. 1,977,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,630. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

