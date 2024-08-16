iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,299,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,399,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,340,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. 189,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,156. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $65.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.