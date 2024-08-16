iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.00

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 49163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $587.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.