iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.00

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 49163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $587.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
