iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.71

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 78921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $626.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 481,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 213,332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

