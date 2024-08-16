iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 10.3% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $7.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.22. 967,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,554. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

