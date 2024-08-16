iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 22,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

SLV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,543,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,994,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.