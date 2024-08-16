iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

ITOS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

