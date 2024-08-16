J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires 125 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 11.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.06. 84,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,708. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $322.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.92.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

