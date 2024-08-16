J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 700 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. 12,866,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,633,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

