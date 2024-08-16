J.Safra Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $116,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,974.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at $38,822,395.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,078,323. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.76. 510,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,370. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 363.53, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.