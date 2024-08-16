J.Safra Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.9 %

MongoDB stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.18. The company had a trading volume of 151,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.60. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.